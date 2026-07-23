Actor Tang Wei, director Kim Tae-yong welcome second child

Actor Tang Wei, left, and her husband, director Kim Tae-yong, attend a press preview of Kim's 2024 film "Wonderland" at Megabox Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 31, 2024. NEWS1

The actor shared news of the birth on social media, posting a family photo and marking a new chapter with "Little Foal."

Actor Tang Wei announced Wednesday the birth of her second child on social media, posting a photo of her family of four holding hands.

"Summer said, 'Our journey as a family of four begins with Little Foal,'" Tang wrote in her post. Summer is her eldest daughter, and Little Foal refers to the newborn.

Tang previously referred to her unborn child by the nickname "Little Foal" throughout her pregnancy, apparently because 2026 is the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac.

She also shared a painting of a foal created by her father to celebrate the baby's birth.

Rumors that Tang was expecting her second child first emerged in April after she appeared at a brand event in Shanghai wearing a formfitting dress that appeared to reveal a baby bump.

She later confirmed the pregnancy, saying, "We're going to have another little foal in our family. Everyone is looking forward to it."

Tang met Korean director Kim Tae-yong while filming "Late Autumn" (2010). The couple married in 2014 and welcomed their first daughter, Summer, in 2016. They have now become parents of two after 12 years of marriage.

Tang is also set to appear in director Park Chan-wook's next project, the Hollywood Western "The Brigands of Rattlecreek," expected to debut in late 2027.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



