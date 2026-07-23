Actor Tang Wei, director Kim Tae-yong welcome second child

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Fifty Fifty unveils additional stops for Asian fan concert tour
The girl group will launch its first fan concert tour in Seoul on Aug. 1 before heading to Tokyo and Manila.
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B:Dawn's vocalists join performers' federation amid push to protect virtual artists' rights
The vocalists behind virtual idol group B:Dawn have joined the Federation of Korean Music Performers as Korea steps up efforts to protect royalties and legal rights for singers behind virtual idols.
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HYBE, Korea Fashion Association partner to grow K-pop IP fashion business
HYBE and the Korea Fashion Association signed an agreement to develop artist IP-based fashion merchandise and boost K-fashion manufacturing competitiveness.
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Nam Joo-hyuk to star in new Disney+ crime thriller 'Code'
The actor will lead Disney+'s upcoming crime thriller as a lawyer drawn into a mysterious wish-granting app with a dangerous cost.