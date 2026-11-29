Actor Son Suk-ku discusses his close relationship with "The Blue Road" co-star Eita Nagayama, the "second act" of his career and how he hopes to be "one of the artists driving change" to help Korea's struggling film industry.

Months before cameras began rolling on Netflix’s cross-border crime thriller “The Blue Road,” Son Suk-ku stopped in Japan on his way to the United States to grab dinner with his co-star, Eita Nagayama.

With neither of them speaking the other’s language, they got by with some English and the help of translation apps. What followed was a friendship and creative partnership that became part of what Son considers the “second act” of his career.

The eight-part thriller, which reunited the Korean actor with “D.P.” (2021-23) director Han Jun-hee, centers on Seoul detective Seok (Son) and his Tokyo counterpart Inose (Nagayama) as they investigate a string of murders in Korea and Japan, uncovering a history of violence and displacement spanning generations in the process.

Before meeting the “Monster” (2023) actor, Son said that he had rarely encountered other actors whose approach to the craft so closely resembles his own.

“I told [Nagayama] that he treats acting as if it were a cherished lover,” he said during a roundtable interview with reporters on Wednesday.

What impressed Son most was his co-star’s insistence on having every one of Han’s directions translated for him on set — even instructions addressed exclusively to Son. He kept up the practice throughout the six-month shoot.

“Since we’re always racing against the clock while on set, I wondered at first whether that was efficient,” Son said.

But as they continued filming, Son “could feel that [Nagayama] was adjusting his own performance to help [him] deliver the performance” that Han had asked of him.

“That’s something only a real pro can do,” Son said, describing Nagayama’s discipline as “moving.”

The two also “really leaned on each other” because the Korean actor understood the vulnerability that comes with working on a foreign production, having started his own career in Canada.

“Acting in another country’s language in front of people from that country can make you feel very small,” he said. “I think that the only thing that [Nagayama] could hold on to in those circumstances was his acting; I knew exactly how that felt.”

During the interview, Son also described how he became his character in “The Blue Road.”

The actor, who rarely alters his appearance for roles, lost weight and deliberately wore oversize clothes to portray a detective who has spent years pursuing a suspect, neglecting to eat or sleep properly.

He also modeled his speech on veteran television announcer Kim Dong-gun’s — not for historical accuracy, but to convey Seok’s yearning to belong.

“I thought that [Seok] would be someone who wanted to demonstrate that he belonged to Korea by speaking the language as precisely as possible,” Son explained.

“It wasn’t simply about changing my appearance for transformation’s sake. I wanted to tell a story that wasn’t visible.”

That willingness to experiment extends to his selection of projects since 2025 — a choice that marks what he considers the second act of his career.

After a string of domestic and international hits, including the cult-favorite melodrama “My Liberation Notes” (2022), box office sensation “The Roundup” (2022) and Netflix’s crime thriller “A Killer Paradox” (2024), Son reassessed what he wants from his work.

“Rather than looking for projects that momentarily grab people’s attention or bring me short-term fame, I’m looking for those that can stay with audiences for a long time while offering them something fresh,” he said.

His “desire to create something different” led him to speak Japanese in “The Blue Road” and foray into the U.S. independent cinema scene as both a star and producer of “Bedford Park,” which screened at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

But Son’s ambitions go beyond his own career.

The actor believes that despite the unprecedented international attention that it currently commands, the Korean entertainment industry is due for a new chapter.

“If we don’t maintain a sense of urgency even when things are going well, that period of success can end before we realize it,” he said.

For one, Son believes that global attention should not overshadow the need to produce high-quality films and television series that explore new creative territory.

“If the streaming platforms that we have today had existed back then, wouldn’t ‘Sandglass’ still have become an international hit?” he said, referring to the landmark 1995 Korean television drama. “I think that it would have.”

As for Korea’s struggling film industry, Son said that it was up to filmmakers to win audiences back.

“We can’t ask audiences, ‘Why aren’t you coming to theaters?’” he said. “We need to do something different from what we’ve been doing.”

And Son hopes to help with that endeavor.

“My personal ambition is to be at the forefront of that — to be one of the artists driving change,” he said.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]



