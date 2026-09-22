Actor Park Shin-hye's family grows as she welcomes daugther

Both the mother and baby are in good health after giving birth on Tuesday, according to the star’s agency.

Actor Park Shin-hye welcomed a baby daughter on Tuesday, becoming the mother of two children, her agency said.

Park gave birth to the baby girl earlier in the day, with both the actor and her newborn in good health, S.A.L.T. Entertainment said.

"Park is recovering and taking a rest, surrounded by her family's love and care," it added.

The actor gave birth to her first child, a son, in May 2022, following her marriage to actor Choi Tae-joon the same year.

Since making her debut in the music video for singer Lee Seung-hwan's song "Flower" in 2003, Park has appeared in hit dramas, such as the SBS romance drama "Stairway to Heaven" (2003), the SBS romantic comedy drama "The Heirs" (2013) and the tvN comedy drama "Undercover Miss Hong."

Choi appeared in the KBS drama series "Iron Family" (2024-25).





Yonhap