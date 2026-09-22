Actor Park Shin-hye's family grows as she welcomes daugther

Both the mother and baby are in good health after giving birth on Tuesday, according to the star’s agency.

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하트 만든 박신혜 (서울=연합뉴스) 강민지 기자 = 배우 박신혜가 12일 서울 구로구 더링크호텔에서 열린 tvN 드라마'언더커버 미쓰홍' 제작발표회에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 2026.1.12 mjkang@yna.co.kr/2026-01-12 14:39:35/
Actor Park Shin-hye poses during a press conference in Guro District, western Seoul, on Jan. 12.

Actor Park Shin-hye welcomed a baby daughter on Tuesday, becoming the mother of two children, her agency said.

Park gave birth to the baby girl earlier in the day, with both the actor and her newborn in good health, S.A.L.T. Entertainment said.

"Park is recovering and taking a rest, surrounded by her family's love and care," it added.

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The actor gave birth to her first child, a son, in May 2022, following her marriage to actor Choi Tae-joon the same year.

Since making her debut in the music video for singer Lee Seung-hwan's song "Flower" in 2003, Park has appeared in hit dramas, such as the SBS romance drama "Stairway to Heaven" (2003), the SBS romantic comedy drama "The Heirs" (2013) and the tvN comedy drama "Undercover Miss Hong."

Choi appeared in the KBS drama series "Iron Family" (2024-25).


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