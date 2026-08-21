Actor Moon Geun-young to return as film lead after 9 years

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Park So-dam feels family responsibility on and off the screen
After thyroid cancer surgery and always trying to look after her parents, the “Parasite” (2019) actor returns to the big screen in the dark comedy “The Journey to Gyeongju.”
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No fear, just 'Bish Bash Bosh': Mimi takes her solo leap
After 11 years with Oh My Girl, Mimi launches her first solo single, a self-produced hip-hop track about embracing change.
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EXO to hold three encore concerts in Seoul, wrapping up its world tour
EXO will hold a three-day set of encore shows at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from Nov. 6 to 8 after completing the Asian leg of its global tour.
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Gunil disputes JYP's claim that Xdinary Heroes exit was mutual
The group's former drummer, who became embroiled in controversy over a leaked recording, said he never agreed to leave the band nor terminate his contract with JYP Entertainment.