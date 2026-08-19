Actor Lee Soo-hyuk steps down from upcoming Netflix series 'Men of the Harem'

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G-Dragon's agency makes 500 million won birthday donation to support emerging artists
The artist's Galaxy Corporation gave $357,000 to support 50 up-and-coming artists through G-Dragon's Juspeace Foundation project.
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i-dle’s Soyeon to make solo comeback in September
The upcoming release is her first as a solo artist in five years and two months, coming on the heels of a performance at Waterbomb Sokcho on Saturday.
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BTS meets Gemini: Google rolls out interactive features for fans
From playlists to advice on lyric writing and dancing, “Unlock BTS” offers a new type of content with the boy band.
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Big Bang releases 'BiiiG' for 20th anniversary, launches world tour
The K-pop group marks its 20th anniversary with its first song in over four years and a world tour opening in Goyang.