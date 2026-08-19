Actor Lee Soo-hyuk steps down from upcoming Netflix series 'Men of the Harem'

Lee Soo-hyuk's agency cited scheduling conflicts for his departure. Actor Lee Jong-won will take over his role.

Actor Lee Soo-hyuk has stepped down from his role in the upcoming Netflix romance series, “Men of the Harem,” according to reports on Wednesday.

The actor’s agency cited scheduling conflicts for his departure. Actor Lee Jong-won will take over his role.

The series has reportedly already begun filming, although it is unclear how many scenes have involved Lee Soo-hyuk.

The upcoming series boasts a star-studded cast, with singer-actor Suzy as the female lead, Empress Latil. Lee Soo-hyuk reportedly played one of the male characters, though his role remains unspecified.

The show is based on a popular Korean web novel of the same name, which ran on Naver Series from March 2020 to December 2025.

Idol-turned-actress Suzy YONHAP

The story follows Latil, an empress who gathers five eligible bachelors to find her official suitor while trying to solve her father’s murder. The English-language version of the novel has been available on the U.S. version of the online platform since February 2021, with new episodes released every Monday.

A live-action adaptation is scheduled for release on Netflix next year.

“Men of the Harem” is written by Alphatart, who is also known for their web novel “The Remarried Empress,” which was posted to Naver Series from 2018 to 2020. A webtoon adaptation ran on Naver Webtoon from 2019 to this year.

Webtoon Entertainment's booth at a comics festival in Paris, France, on July 13, 2023 REUTERS/YONHAP

The popularity of both the novel and the Webtoon led to a live-action adaptation of “The Remarried Empress,” starring actor Shin Min-ha, which is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in the fall.

“Men of the Harem” is directed by Lee Eung-bok, best known for helming the KBS romantic comedy series “Descendants of the Sun” (2016) and tvN period piece “Mr. Sunshine” (2018).





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]