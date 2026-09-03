Actor Kwak Si-yang, Lovelyz's Yoo Ji-ae to marry in November

The celebrity couple will tie the knot in a private ceremony with family and acquaintances in attendance.

Actor Kwak Si-yang and Yoo Ji-ae, a member of the girl group Lovelyz, will tie the knot on Nov. 28.

"The two have decided to spend their future together based on their deep trust and love for each other," Kwak's agency, 9Ato Entertainment, said Thursday.

Yoo's agency, KPlus Holdings, also confirmed the news, saying, "The two are preparing to get married."

The couple has reportedly been dating for about a year. The wedding will be held privately with their families, relatives and acquaintances in attendance.

Kwak, whose legal name is Kwak Myung-jin, began his career as a model and made his acting debut in the 2014 film "Night Flight." He has since appeared in productions including "Persevere, Goo Hae-ra" (2015), "Oh My Ghost" (2015), "The Battle of Jangsari" (2019), "Alice" (2020), "Lovers of the Red Sky" (2021) and "Flex X Cop" (2024).

He will also star in the KBS2 weekend miniseries "A Love Other Than Yours," which is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 12.

Yoo debuted as a member of Lovelyz in 2014 under Woollim Entertainment. The girl group is best known for hits including "Ah-Choo" (2015), "Destiny" (2016) and "Hi~" (2015). She left the agency after her contract expired in 2021 and has since pursued an acting career under KPlus Holdings.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]