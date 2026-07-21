Actor Kwak Dong-yeon to begin mandatory military service in August

Due to his enlistment, Kwak Dong-yeon will no longer appear on the tvN variety show "The Village Barber."

News Team
Published
Actor Kwak Dong-yeon
Actor Kwak Dong-yeon

Actor Kwak Dong-yeon will begin his mandatory military service in late August, his agency The Black Label said on Tuesday.

“Kwak Dong-yeon will faithfully fulfill his mandatory military service,” the agency said.

The actor will enter the Korea Army Training Center on Aug. 25 without holding a separate event. After completing basic training, he will be assigned to a unit as an active-duty officer.

Related Article

Korea’s military conscription mandates that active soldiers serve 18 months

Kwak will no longer appear on the tvN variety show “The Village Barber” due to his enlistment. Starting from the second season, actor Ko Kyoung-pyo will fill his spot as the newest cast member. The show also stars actors Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi.

Kwak debuted in 2012 in the KBS drama “My Husband Got a Family (2012). He later appeared in a wide range of productions, including televised drama series such as “Love in the Moonlight (2016), Vincenzo (2021) and “Queen of Tears (2024). Most recently, he made a special appearance as the crown prince in the Netflix series “The East Palace,” which was released on Friday.


BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

entertainment tv and streaming actor military kwak dong-yeon talk of the town

Read more

See more articles