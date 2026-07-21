Actor Kwak Dong-yeon to begin mandatory military service in August

Due to his enlistment, Kwak Dong-yeon will no longer appear on the tvN variety show "The Village Barber."

Actor Kwak Dong-yeon will begin his mandatory military service in late August, his agency The Black Label said on Tuesday.

“Kwak Dong-yeon will faithfully fulfill his mandatory military service,” the agency said.

The actor will enter the Korea Army Training Center on Aug. 25 without holding a separate event. After completing basic training, he will be assigned to a unit as an active-duty officer.

Korea’s military conscription mandates that active soldiers serve 18 months.

Kwak will no longer appear on the tvN variety show “The Village Barber” due to his enlistment. Starting from the second season, actor Ko Kyoung-pyo will fill his spot as the newest cast member. The show also stars actors Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi.

Kwak debuted in 2012 in the KBS drama “My Husband Got a Family” (2012). He later appeared in a wide range of productions, including televised drama series such as “Love in the Moonlight” (2016), “Vincenzo” (2021) and “Queen of Tears” (2024). Most recently, he made a special appearance as the crown prince in the Netflix series “The East Palace,” which was released on Friday.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]