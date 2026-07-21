Actor Kwak Dong-yeon to begin mandatory military service in August

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Jennie to drop 'Less than a Lover' on July 24
The Blackpink star will drop her new solo track Thursday, unveiling a lo-fi sound she helped write, produce and visualize.
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IU postpones September concert and album due to longstanding ear condition
The issue does not affect the singer's daily life, but her agency said she needed time to recover before performing, delaying her upcoming activities.
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Riize to hold anniversary meet and greet with fans in September
Riize will celebrate the third anniversary of its debut with a two-day fan event in Incheon on Sept. 12 and 13, with livestream access and ticket sales opening later this month.
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Young Posse to hold solo concert in Tokyo on Sept. 22
The five-member girl group will stage two shows at Shibuya Stream Hall on Sept. 22, months after its last Tokyo solo concert and ahead of its first Europe tour.