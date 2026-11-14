Actor Ko Kyung-pyo's alleged DUI leads to hits sanitation truck while driving drunk

The "Reply 1988" (2015-16) actor's blood alcohol level was high enough to revoke his license, according to reports.

Actor Ko Kyung-pyo is under police investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a sanitation truck in western Seoul early on Saturday.

Ko was driving his own car in Dongkyo-dong in Mapo District at around 3:30 a.m. when the crash happened, according to Yonhap News TV.

His blood alcohol level was reportedly at or above 0.08 percent, high enough for his license to be revoked.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the crash, and Ko’s agency, CL& Company, also said that it was “looking into” the reports.

Broadcasters have already responded to the actor’s drunk-driving incident.

Ahead of its Saturday afternoon broadcast, MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo” (2019–) said that it would “cut as much of Ko’s appearance as possible to ensure that viewers can watch [the episode] without discomfort.” The actor has appeared as a guest in the show’s ongoing, multiepisode retro-themed music special, “1995 Seoul Music Festival” (translated).

The production team behind cable network tvN’s “Sixth Sense: B-side,” in which Ko stars as a regular member, said that it would “edit out as much of his screen time as possible from Sunday’s broadcast and next week’s finale to spare viewers’ discomfort.”

Producers of tvN’s “Amazing Saturday” (2018–), which recently filmed an episode featuring Ko as a guest, also said that the episode’s broadcast date had yet to be set and that they would “edit out as much of his footage as possible.”

Beyond those programs, Ko is set to appear in tvN’s “The Village Barber” and Tving’s original variety show “Great Escape: Urban Legends” (translated), which are scheduled to premiere on Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, respectively.

The fallout could also disrupt Ko’s upcoming fan meet and greet at Seongam Art Hall in southern Seoul next Saturday.

Ko is best known for his role in the tvN drama “Reply 1988” (2015-16).





Update, Nov. 15, 2026: Added information about the incident’s fallout.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr]