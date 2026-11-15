Actor Ko Kyung-pyo is seen in this photo provided by his agency. SIDUS HQ

The "Reply 1988" (2015-16) star canceled scheduled appearances after admitting to driving drunk and crashing into a sanitation truck in Seoul.

Actor Ko Kyung-pyo on Sunday said he will cancel all scheduled activities after admitting to driving drunk and crashing into a sanitation truck the day before.

The actor issued a public apology on Instagram, a day after the accident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Mapo District, western Seoul.

Ko was driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 percent, nearly twice the 0.08 percent threshold at which drivers in Korea lose their licenses, according to local media reports.

"It was entirely my fault that I got behind the wheel after drinking," Ko wrote in his statement. "Someone could have been seriously hurt because of my actions. It was irresponsible."

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Ko said he drove a short distance after the collision because he could not immediately find a place to pull over. He then got out of his vehicle and apologized to two cleaners at the scene before waiting for police to arrive.

The actor pledged to cooperate fully with the police investigation, compensate those affected by the accident and accept responsibility for any penalties.

“I will suspend all scheduled activities. I will never forget the shame I feel over my actions, and I will hold myself accountable for the rest of my life," he said.

Two fan meet and greets originally scheduled for Saturday in Seoul were canceled, according to local media reports.

The incident has left several television productions scrambling to edit Ko out of episodes that have already been filmed.

MBC's "Hangout with Yoo" (2019–) and tvN's "Amazing Saturday" (2018–) said they would edit out as much of his footage on the variety shows as possible. Producers of tvN's "Sixth Sense: B-side," on which Ko is a regular cast member, also said they would minimize his screen time in the show's remaining episodes.

Producers of Tving's upcoming reality show "The Great Escape: Urban Legends," set to premiere Dec. 2, also said they would minimize his screen time but said that the show's ensemble format would make editing difficult.

Meanwhile, tvN's "The Village Barber 2," set to premiere Nov. 29, has taken down promotional videos prominently featuring Ko but has not yet announced how it will handle his appearance on the show.

Ko apologized to the cast members and production staff as well as his fans.

The actor debuted in 2010 and shot to stardom for portraying Sung Sun-woo in the tvN hit drama series "Reply 1988" (2015-16), later playing lead roles in the Disney+ original show "Connect" (2022) and most recently, tvN's "Undercover Miss Hong." He has been active in variety shows apart from his acting career.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]