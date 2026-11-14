Actor Ko Kyung-pyo allegedly hits sanitation truck while driving drunk

“Reply 1988” actor’s blood alcohol level was high enough to revoke his license, according to reports.

Actor Ko Kyung-pyo is under police investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a sanitation truck in western Seoul early Saturday.

Ko was driving his own car in Dongkyo-dong, Mapo District, at around 3:30 a.m. when the crash happened, Yonhap News TV reported.

His blood alcohol level was at or above 0.08 percent, high enough for his license to be revoked, according to the report.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the crash.

Ko’s agency, CL& Company, said it was “looking into” the reports.

Ko is best known for his role in the 2015 tvN drama “Reply 1988.”





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr]