After filming a drama, the acter helped contain a fast-spreading fire in Gangwon, reportedly preventing it from becoming a major wildfire.

Actor Kim Min reportedly helped prevent a potentially devastating wildfire after rushing to extinguish a rapidly spreading blaze in Gangwon.

Kim spotted the fire on Thursday while heading back to his accommodation after filming a drama in Goseong County, Gangwon, according to JTBC Friday. The fire initially appeared small, and Kim planned to report it and continue on his way. But when he saw the flames spreading rapidly, he stopped his vehicle and rushed to the scene.

The fire reportedly spread from about 16.5 square meters (178 square feet) to roughly 165 square meters in just five minutes. With winds blowing toward the mountains, there was a risk that the blaze could develop into a major wildfire.

Kim joined a resort employee at the scene to contain the fire by using fire extinguishers from a nearby building. Despite the thick smoke, Kim reportedly continued fighting the flames while covering his mouth and nose with a wet towel.

Part of Kim's jacket caught fire during the effort, but he reportedly escaped without serious injuries. The swift response by Kim and the resort employee is believed to have helped prevent the flames from spreading to surrounding areas.

Kim debuted in 2011 and has since appeared in Disney+ series “Big Bet” (2022-23) and “A Shop for Killers”(2024–) and Netflix series “Black Knight” (2023) and “Song of the Bandits” (2023).

He is currently filming the Netflix series “The Twilight Between Us” scheduled for release next year.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



