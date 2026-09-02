Actor Ji Ye-eun, choreographer Vata to wed in December

Actor Ji Ye-eun and choreographer Vata, leader of dance crew We Dem Boyz, are reportedly set to marry in Seoul after dating for about a year.

Actor Ji Ye-eun and choreographer Vata will tie the knot on Dec. 12, their agencies confirmed on Wednesday.

"The two have promised each other to be by each other's sides based on their deep trust [with one another]," said Ji's agency CP Entertainment.

The two stars confirmed their romantic relationship earlier this year in April. Both devout Christians, they reportedly first met as church friends, developing into lovers a year ago.

"[The pair] will start a new journey as a married couple," Vata's agency, ARA, said. "They promised each other to be each other's biggest supporters."

The wedding date falls on Vata's birthday.

Shortly after publicly confirming their romance, the two have shown love for each other on social media posts, with Ji also seen blushing on camera talking about their pet names for each other during an episode of YouTube talk show series "Pinggyego" (2022–) in May.

Choreographer Vata, left and actor Ji Ye-eun SCREEN CAPTURE

Ji debuted in the web drama "How To" in 2017. She is known for her comedy performances as a cast member of the Coupang Play comedy sketch series "Saturday Night Live Korea" (2011–) and SBS variety show "Running Man" (2010–).

Her husband-to-be Vata is the leader of the dance crew We Dem Boyz. His crew finished as a runner-up on Mnet’s dance survival show "Street Man Fighter" (2022). He is known for creating the choreography of K-pop hits such as "like Jennie" (2025).





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]