Actor Hong Min-gi's agency denies dating violence claims, threatens legal action

Actor Hong Min-gi speaks during a press conference for the ENA drama “Doctor on the Edge” on May 26. YONHAP

The actor's agency, Fable, denied allegations of violence made by an online influencer Hong dated and said it will pursue legal action over what it called “false information.”

Actor Hong Min-gi's agency denied dating violence allegations against him and said it plans to take legal action over false information.

“The involved individual disclosed a certified letter sent to the actor and related posts on their social media, but the materials contain numerous claims that differ from the facts as we understand,” Hong's agency Fable Company said in a statement Wednesday.

An influencer known to have dated Hong uploaded photos Wednesday morning of a certified letter they sent to Hong. The letter, dated July 28, contained allegations that Hong “threw a soju bottle at the complainant on the street, causing it to shatter.” It also included that Hong “assaulted the complainant by yelling, hitting and pushing the complainant's shoulder with his hand and grabbing the complainant by the neck.”

Hong dated the influencer in April but repeatedly made clear that he had no intention of continuing the relationship after learning that the influencer was in contact with a former romantic partner, the agency said.

The agency added that the influencer continued to contact Hong and ask him to get back together, and even showed up at his home and his family's home.

“The influencer repeatedly pressured Hong Min-gi by threatening to disclose information that was not true, exploiting the fact that public opinion and his image are important to him,” the agency said. “The influencer also called Hong Min-gi and made remarks including, 'Truth or not, I'm just going to sue' and 'You never cursed at me, but the truth doesn't matter.'”

The agency also denied claims that Hong had abused a pet dog and deceived his fans.

“We plan to take legal action under anti-stalking laws over the repeated contact and approaches made against the actor's wishes,” the agency said. “We also plan to take all necessary civil and criminal action, including for defamation, over acts of publicly disclosing and disseminating false information that damages the actor's reputation.”

Hong was born in 2002 and began his acting career in 2020. He appeared in the tvN drama “Love Your Enemy” (2024) and played a lead role in the KBS 2TV drama “To My Beloved Thief” this year. He is also set to appear in the Tving drama “Study Group 2,” scheduled for release later this year.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



