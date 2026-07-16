Actor Gong Yoo to hold fan meet and greet across Asia

The “Squid Game 2” (2024) and “Goblin” (2016-17) actor will meet fans in six cities from October to November, including Seoul.

Actor Gong Yoo will host his first fan meet and greet tour across Asia.

Titled “The Long Take,” the actor will be holding events starting Oct. 4 in Yokohama, Japan; Bangkok; Jakarta; Macau; Manila; and Seoul.

“As this is Gong Yoo's first fan meet and greet tour across Asia, it will be a special time where the actor talks about his past, present and the future with his fans,” the actor's agency, Management Soop said.

The actor himself revealed the tour on his birthday last Friday.

“Thanks to all of you who have stayed with me for so long, I found myself naturally looking back on the time that has passed,” he wrote in a handwritten letter to fans.

“So this year, I have prepared a place where we can face that time together. I hope we can add a new scene to the story we have carried on for so long. As always, thank you.”

The actor will kick off the tour in Yokohama on Oct. 4, followed by stops in Bangkok on Oct. 10, Jakarta on Oct. 17, Manila on Nov. 2 and Macau on Nov. 7, ending with a performance in Seoul on Nov. 28.

Gong Yoo, best known for his leading roles in “Guardian: The Great and Lonely God” (2016-17) and “Squid Game 2" (2024), will star in the upcoming Netflix series “Tantara.”





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]