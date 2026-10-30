Actor Choi Bool-am posthumously awarded Korea’s highest cultural honor

Veteran actor Choi Bool-am received the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit posthumously after a 67-year career beloved across generations.

The government on Friday posthumously awarded veteran actor Choi Bool-am the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, Korea’s highest cultural decoration, following his death the previous day.

The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young visited the funeral hall at Asan Medical Center in Songpa District, southern Seoul and presented the medal to Choi’s family.

The Merit is the highest of the five classes of the Order of Cultural Merit.

Choi previously received the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit, the second-highest state honor for culture and the arts, in November 2014.

The Order of Cultural Merit is awarded to people who have made significant contributions to the development of culture and the arts and expanded public access to culture.

Actors who have received the Geumgwan Order include Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Jung-jae, and late actor Ahn Sung-ki.

The Culture Ministry described Choi as an actor who remained close to the public throughout a 67-year career spanning theater, television dramas, films and cultural programs after making his stage debut in the play “Hamlet” (1959).

Choi played an upright detective for 18 years in the drama “Chief Inspector” (1971-89), regarded as a pioneering the Korean police procedural.

Late actor Choi Bool-am CHOROGUSAN FOR CHILDREN

He also portrayed the character of Chairman Kim for 22 years in “Country Diaries” (1980-2002), Korea’s longest-running television drama, the ministry said.

Choi became beloved across generations for portraying a down-to-earth and compassionate Korean father figure, earning a reputation as one of the country’s most enduring national actors.

Beginning in 2011, Choi also hosted KBS’ “Korean Cuisine and Dining” (2011–) for 14 years, introducing viewers to regional food and the lives of people across the country.

The Culture Ministry said the posthumous honor recognizes Choi’s decades-long contribution to popular culture and his enduring connection with the public.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]