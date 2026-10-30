Actor Cha Ye-ryun denies school bullying allegations

Actor Cha Ye-ryun's agency on Friday denied allegations that she bullied classmates during her school years.

A day after an online forum post accused an actor, identified as a female born in 1985, of verbally and physically abusing fellow students, HB Entertainment, representing Cha, rejected that the allegations were connected to Cha as "entirely unfounded" on Friday.

The writer claimed that the actor in question attended Junggye Middle School. The post did not name the actor, but online users began linking the allegations to Cha.

"She was a feared bully at school and behaved like a demon during her middle school years," the author wrote. "It pains me to see her smiling on television and YouTube, portrayed as a devoted wife and mother, a talented cook and an actress with a wholesome image.”

The author alleged that the actor repeatedly assaulted them in classrooms, bathrooms and buildings near the school, which, after at least one altercation, left them with a ruptured eardrum and severely swollen cheeks.

The alleged mistreatment extended beyond physical violence. The author claimed the actor repeatedly borrowed gym clothes and textbooks without returning them and reacted by shouting and with curses whenever asked to return them.

"I lived in constant fear at the time, and the sound of her piercing voice is still etched in my memory," the writer said. "Even after all these decades, I remain deeply traumatized. I see a psychiatrist, take medication and struggle with depression and anxiety.”

The author also demanded that the actor end her television appearances and other public activities. "I hope she sincerely reflects on her actions and apologizes," the writer said. "If she continues to deny what happened or claims she cannot remember, I will provide additional evidence, including statements from former classmates."

Cha debuted in 2005 with “Voice,” featuring in “Sector 7” (2011) and “My Lovely Girl” (2014). She married actor Joo Sang-wook in 2017, and the couple welcomed a daughter the following year. She also runs a YouTube channel featuring family-oriented content, often alongside her husband.





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]