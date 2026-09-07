Actor Baek Jin-hee to marry her Canada-based boyfriend next year

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'The Odyssey' tops weekend box office for fifth week
Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" is now the second most watched film in Korea this year and the 10th foreign film ever to surpass 10 million admissions in the country.
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i-dle's Soyeon returns with solo album about quitting work
The i-dle leader’s first solo album in over five years blends rock, hyperpop and disco around finding happiness now.
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‘The Odyssey’ sails past 10 million admissions in Korea
The Christopher Nolan epic reached the milestone 33 days after its release in the county on Aug. 5.
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Kumho Museum of Art to close after nearly four decades in Seoul
The Kumho Cultural Art Foundation will end the museum’s operations in July 2027 while shifting resources toward music programs.