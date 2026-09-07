Actor Baek Jin-hee to marry her Canada-based boyfriend next year

Actor Baek Jin-hee poses for a photo during a press conference for the MBC drama “The Judge Returns” in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Jan. 2. YONHAP

Baek Jin-hee's fiancé is an older office worker who lives in Canada. The couple met while she was studying English in Canada last year and maintained a long-distance relationship.

Actor Baek Jin-hee will tie the knot on Jan. 23, 2027, her agency Management AM9 said on Monday.

The wedding will take place at a hotel in Seoul, the agency added without providing more details.

Baek’s fiancé is an older office worker who lives in Canada. The couple met while she was studying English in Canada last year and maintained a long-distance relationship.

After the wedding, the actor plans to split her time between Seoul and Canada while continuing her acting career and running her personal YouTube channel.

Baek made her acting debut in the film “Missing Person” (2009) and rose to prominence through the MBC comedy sitcom “High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged” (2011-12).

She later appeared in works such as the MBC period drama series “Empress Ki” (2013-14), the tvN series “Let’s Eat 3” (2018) and the MBC legal drama “The Judge Returns.”





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]