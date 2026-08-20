Account behind Jennie clip suspended after agency's legal warning

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Transport minister goes looking for the bus driver he wants to honor
Transport Minister Kim Yun-duk wants to honor an express bus driver who washed and helped change a passenger after an accident during a rainy trip.
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Tongyeong evacuation alert came too late
City officials sent a landslide evacuation text nearly two hours after a woman was buried and rescued during intense rainfall.
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Navy to hold civil-military antiterrorism drills on eastern island
The drill will test civilian, military and police coordination on Ulleung Island during the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise.
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Bipartisan senators call for reversing UFS exercise cuts in letters to Trump, Hegseth
Two bipartisan senators warn that scaling back U.S.-South Korea exercises could weaken allied readiness and embolden North Korea.