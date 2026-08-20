Account behind Jennie clip suspended after agency's legal warning

Blackpink's Jennie is seen at a photocall before the presentation of Chanel Metiers d'Art 2026 collection in Seoul on May 26. AP/YONHAP

The social media account that first posted an allegedly manipulated video of Blackpink’s Jennie was suspended after her agency announced legal action.

A social media account that first posted a viral video purporting to show Blackpink member Jennie exposing part of her body was suspended Wednesday, a day after her agency, OA Entertainment, announced legal action over maliciously edited and manipulated content.

The account and all of its posts, including the Jennie clip, were inaccessible as of Wednesday morning. The account had uploaded the video Saturday, and it drew more than 12.5 million views within about 12 hours.

The clip quickly spread across social media, where users debated whether it was genuine.

“[We have recently identified] the spread of baseless defamatory statements and false information, the malicious editing or manipulation of her photos and videos and the posting or distribution of content that infringes upon her privacy and personal rights,” OA Entertainment said Tuesday.

“In cooperation with legal counsel, we are continuously monitoring and collecting evidence regarding related posts and accounts, while actively pursuing civil and criminal legal complaints against severe violations.”

If the account holder used AI to alter the clip, the case could fall under Article 14-2 of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, legal sources said.

The provision covers editing, synthesizing or otherwise manipulating images or videos of a person’s face or body against that person’s will in a way that can arouse sexual desire or cause sexual humiliation. Violations are punishable by up to seven years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won ($36,000).





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]