The AB6IX main vocalist will release his first solo single, a guitar-driven pop ballad about unexpected memories and longing, on Monday.

Singer Jeon Woong, a member of the boy band AB6IX, will release his first solo single on Monday, agency Brandnew Music said Friday.

"Rewind” will be launched on music streaming platforms at 6 p.m.

The Korean title “Moondeuk” translates to “suddenly,” and the song is a guitar-driven pop ballad about memories and longing that come back unexpectedly in everyday life.

Jeon began promoting the single earlier this week with a poster, followed by teaser images and concept photos.

Jeon is AB6IX's main vocalist and has also taken part in writing lyrics and composing music. AB6IX debuted in May 2019 with the EP “B: Complete.” The band currently comprises three other members, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin and Lee Dae-hwi.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]