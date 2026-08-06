Stray Kids poses for photographers during a press conference for its new EP "This & That" at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 6.

A closer look at Stray Kids' 'This & That' comeback press conference — in pictures

From the photo call to the Q&A session, follow Stray Kids as the group introduces its new EP ahead of its release.

DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ DIGITAL REPORTER
Published

Stray Kids held a press conference for its new EP “This & That" at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Thursday. The EP, led by the lead track "This & That," is set for release on Friday.

 

Follow Stray Kids' comeback press conference through the gallery below.

 

Stray Kids takes the stage for a photo call


Stray Kids poses for photographers during a press conference for its new EP "This & That" at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 6.
Stray Kids poses for photographers during a press conference for its new EP "This & That" at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 6.
Stray Kids poses for photographers during a press conference for its new EP "This & That" at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 6.
Stray Kids poses for photographers during a press conference for its new EP "This & That" at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 6.
Stray Kids poses for photographers during a press conference for its new EP "This & That" at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 6.


 



BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]

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