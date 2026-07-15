41th Golden Disc Awards to take place in Hanoi in January

Boy band Stray Kids at the 40th Golden Disc Awards held in Taipei in January 2026. HLL JOONGANG

Korea’s longest-running pop music awards show will be held in Vietnam for the first time in January 2027, organizers said.

The 41st Golden Disc Awards, Korea's longest-running pop music awards show, will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, in January 2027.

This makes the eighth Golden Disc Awards held outside Korea and the first time its being hosted in Vietnam. Previous Golden Disc Awards ceremonies took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Beijing; Bangkok; Jakarta, Indonesia; Fukuoka, Japan; and Taipei, Taiwan.

Further details about the upcoming ceremony, including its dates, location and artists invited to the awards, will be released subsequently in the future, according to its organizers HLL JoongAng.

Boy band Stray Kids took home the Grand Prize for Album of the Year at the 40th Golden Disc Awards, which took place in Taipei on Jan. 10, while the Grand Prize for Digital Song of the Year went to G-Dragon for "Home Sweet Home" (2025).

The Grand Prize for Artist of the Year was awarded to Jennie and the rookie awards went to Cortis and All Day Project.

Hosted by the JoongAng Group, the Golden Disc Awards has earned its reputation through consistent standards and high-profile performances.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]