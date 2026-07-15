41th Golden Disc Awards to take place in Hanoi in January

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'Agent Kim Reactivated' tops Netflix's non-English weekly chart
The So Ji-sub drama stayed atop Netflix’s non-English chart for a second week with 9.1 million views and top-10 rankings in 72 countries.
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Seven NCT 127 members renew contract with SM
SM Entertainment said seven NCT 127 members renewed their contracts ahead of the group’s 10th-anniversary album and upcoming world tour.
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Mnet partners with Universal Music Group label for global girl group project
"Girls Planet 2027," the latest addition to Mnet's "Planet" K-pop audition show franchise, is set to premiere next year.
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Who is Hwasa?
Born Ahn Hye-jin, Hwasa rose to fame with Mamamoo and launched a successful solo career.