41st Golden Disc Awards to be held for 2 days in Hanoi in January

Stray Kids poses for photos on the red carpet at the Golden Disc Awards at Taipei Dome in Taipei, Taiwan, on Jan. 10. HLL JOONGANG

Korea’s longest-running pop music awards show will hold its first Vietnam ceremony on an outdoor stage in Hanoi on Jan. 9 and 10.

The upcoming Golden Disc Awards, Korea’s longest-running pop music awards show, is scheduled to run from Jan. 9 to 10 next year at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi.

The show will take place on a special outdoor stage of the venue, according to its organizers, HLL JoongAng. The Exposition Center has previously hosted large-scale concerts such as Vietnam’s annual 8Wonder Music Festival with 50,000 attendees.

The upcoming ceremony will be the first large-scale K-pop event to be hosted at the venue.

This makes Hanoi the eighth city to host the award show outside of Korea and the first time it's being hosted in Vietnam. Foreign cities that have previously hosted Golden Disc Awards ceremonies include Osaka, Taipei and Beijing.

Boy band Stray Kids won Album of the Year at the last Golden Disc Awards, which was held in Taipei earlier this year.

The Grand Prize for Digital Song of the Year went to G-Dragon for "Home Sweet Home" (2025).

The Grand Prize for Artist of the Year was awarded to Jennie, and the rookie awards went to boy band Cortis and coed group All Day Project.





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]