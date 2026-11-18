The release comes hot on the heels of her announcement that she signed with The Black Label, led by the producer behind many of her group’s hits.





Girl group 2NE1's CL will release her new digital single "Iconic" at 6 p.m. on Friday, her agency The Black Label said.

"Iconic" will mark the rapper's first solo release in five years since her first full-length solo album "Alpha" dropped in October 2021.

The single will also be CL's first release since announcing that she signed with The Black Label last week. The agency is led by former YG Entertainment producer Teddy, who was behind many of 2NE1's hits, including "Fire" (2009) and "I Don't Care" (2009). He also produced CL's solo debut single "The Baddest Female" in 2013.

Concept photos for the upcoming single were also unveiled on the rapper's social media accounts on Tuesday.

CL debuted in 2009 as a member of 2NE1 under YG Entertainment. She left the agency in 2019 and established her own label, Very Cherry. In an interview with Billboard, CL said she would continue working with her Very Cherry team alongside The Black Label.

The Black Label is also home to BigBang's Taeyang, singer Somi, Blackpink's Rosé, girl group Meovv and coed group Allday Project.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]