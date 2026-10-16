29 hours to No. 1: A2O Lite makes a record-breaking debut

Rookie girl group A2O Lite, launched by former SM Entertainment chief Lee Soo-man, set a record as debut single 'Neon' reached No. 1 on Melon's Top 100 chart in 29 hours.

Rookie girl group A2O Lite, launched by former SM Entertainment chief Lee Soo-man, reached No.1 on one of Korea’s major music charts just 29 hours after debut.

A2O Lite’s debut single “Neon” reached No. 1 on Melon’s Top 100 chart as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, music industry sources said on Friday.

The song was released at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, which means it took just 29 hours to reach the top spot. That marked the fastest a rookie group’s debut song has reached No. 1 since Melon revamped its Top 100 chart in 2021.

The previous record belonged to mixed-gender group Allday Project, which debuted last year. Its debut track “Famous” (2025) reached No. 1 on Melon’s Top 100 about three days after release.

A2O Lite’s achievement has also drawn attention because the group embraces elements of earlier K-pop rather than following recent trends.

Much of today’s K-pop favors songs under three minutes that are well suited to short-form videos and dance challenges. “Neon,” by contrast, runs relatively longer, for 3 minutes and 28 seconds and puts powerful group choreography, coordinated stage outfits, high notes, a cappella sections and a dance break front and center.

Star producer Yoo Young-jin produced the song. Yoo was involved in the production of many of SM Entertainment's hit songs, including TVXQ!'s “Mirotic” (2008), Girl's Generations' “Genie” (2009), SHINee's “Ring Ding Dong” (2009) and aespa's “Black Mamba” (2020).

Rookie girl group A2O Lite performs at its global debut showcase in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 12. YONHAP

Online reaction has also been strong. A performance video of “Neon” released on K-pop YouTube channel M2 drew 2 million views within a day.

Music fans have also praised the song and performance for evoking an earlier era of K-pop.

“Unlike recent K-pop trends, ‘Neon’ brings out the hallmarks of older K-pop, such as a bridge that highlights the main vocalist’s singing ability,” a music industry source said. “It gives longtime K-pop fans a sense of nostalgia and familiarity, while offering something fresh to today’s K-pop fans.”

A2O Lite is a nine-member girl group whose members come from Korea, China, Japan and Thailand. The group has also drawn attention as Lee’s first new girl group for the Korean music market since he left SM Entertainment in 2023.

Lee Soo-man, the founder of SM Entertainment A2O ENTERTAINMENT

Lee sold his stake in SM Entertainment to HYBE in 2023 and signed a noncompete agreement that barred him from participating in music production in Korea for three years. The restriction expired in February this year.

Lee has since pursued projects aimed at the global market through A20 Entertainment. He has now introduced A2O Lite alongside 15-member boy band A2O Soul.

“Lee Soo-man is a producer who could almost be described as synonymous with K-pop,” said music critic Lim Jin-mo. “His name itself carries enormous weight, and his track record gives him credibility.”





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]