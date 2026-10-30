2026 MAMA Awards to be livestreamed on YouTube

Under a partnership between the 2026 MAMA Awards and Google, this year's awards show will be livestreamed on YouTube. The MAMA Awards have also incorporated Google's Gemini AI in its production process.

Fans will be able to livestream the upcoming MAMA Awards on YouTube, thanks to a partnership between the awards show and Google, the U.S. tech giant announced on Friday.

The 2026 MAMA Awards will take place at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan, on Nov. 20 and 21. Under the partnership, the show will be livestreamed on YouTube — in addition to its existing broadcast and streaming channels — in Korea and other regions.

Viewing may be restricted in some regions depending on local broadcasting rights and transmission conditions, Google said.

This year’s MAMA Awards will also incorporate Google’s AI Gemini in its production, from planning promotional content to organizing performances and creating the opening video.

The collaboration will showcase “a new kind of stage that pairs K-pop performances with advanced technology,” according to the U.S. tech giant.

“K-pop has firmly established itself as a global cultural phenomenon, and this partnership with the 2026 MAMA Awards is a meaningful collaboration that brings Google’s latest Gemini AI to YouTube, [through which] fans around the world gather,” a Google spokesperson said in the press release.

“Google and YouTube will wholeheartedly support K-pop’s spectacular visual storytelling and artists’ creativity in reaching the world, on both the technology and the platform side, and try our best to connect global fandoms.”





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]