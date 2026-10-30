2026 MAMA Awards to be livestreamed on YouTube

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HYBE's Latin boy band Santos Bravos to collaborate with &TEAM again for 'Origami'
"Origami," Santos Bravos' second song with &TEAM, is also a prerelease single for its second EP, set to be released next year.
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Enhypen's Sunghoon tops K-pop Halloween costume poll
Enhypen’s Sunghoon edged out Ateez’s San in a fan vote for the K-pop artist best suited to Halloween costumes and makeup.
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K팝 성공 공식 익힌 동남아 스타들, 이제 무대의 주인공이 될까
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JYP denies receiving Nexroc bid as FSS watches for market violations
JYP Entertainment said it received no valid takeover proposal from Nexroc, whose plan to buy up to half of the K-pop agency is drawing scrutiny from Korean regulators.