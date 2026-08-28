1Verse set for historic Gamescom performance ahead of new single 'Loop'

The K-pop boy band will become the first K-pop act to perform at Germany’s Gamescom, ahead of its new gaming-inspired single, "Loop," on Sept. 11.

Boy band 1Verse will perform at Gamescom in Germany as the first K-pop group to be invited to perform at the annual gaming convention, the group's agency Singing Beetle said Friday.

Gamescom, one of the world’s largest gaming conventions, runs from Wednesday to Sunday at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. More than 1,600 companies from 67 countries are participating this year, according to the agency.

The group will perform at the convention on Saturday. Of its five members, Kenny, Nathan and Aito will take part in the performance. The group's other two members are Hyuk, currently on hiatus, and Seok — both known internationally for being North Korean escapees.

The appearance comes ahead of 1Verse’s new single “Loop,” set for release at noon on Sept. 11. The members participated in writing and composing the song, Singing Beetle said.

“Korean games have long had a presence at Gamescom, so it is meaningful that Korean music will now share that stage,” Singing Beetle CEO Michelle Cho said. “Since the new single is closely connected to gaming culture, I can’t think of a more fitting place for 1Verse to perform it than Gamescom.”

The Gamescom appearance marks the group’s second invitation to a major overseas event this year. In May, 1Verse performed at Virada Cultural, a 24-hour cultural festival in São Paulo, Brazil, as the first K-pop act invited to the event, according to its agency.

A concept photo of boy band 1Verse SINGING BEETLE

1Verse is a five-member boy band whose name reflects the idea of each member contributing his own “verse” to form one shared story. It debuted in July 2025 with EP “The 1st Verse.” Hyuk went on hiatus just weeks after the debut for personal and health reasons. The group has continued promotions with the remaining members since.

1Verse has toured extensively this year. The group started its North American tour dates in Seattle on Jan. 28 and its European tour dates in Milan on April 2. Following Gamescom, 1Verse is scheduled to perform at the Asian Revolution event at Halle 45 in Mainz, Germany, on Sunday.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]