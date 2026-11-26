Screenwriter Ryu Bo-ri responds to criticism that the hit period drama glamorizes a colonial collaborator over Korean independence fighters.

In the tvN drama “100 Days of Deception,” set in Japanese-occupied Korea in 1932, the male protagonist is the Korean-born adopted son of a powerful Japanese colonial official.

Kim Tae-woong, also known by his Japanese name Sato Hideo and played by Park Jin-young of boy band GOT7, is portrayed as dashing, sophisticated and highly educated. He serves as an English interpreter for the colonial government and is shown defending its image in the foreign press, all the while falling in love with a spy working for Korean independence fighters.

It takes most of the 16-part series for him to turn against the very system that afforded him his wealth and status. And even then, not all viewers are happy.

Amid growing online criticism that the period romance glamorizes a colonial collaborator while undermining Korean independence fighters, screenwriter Ryu Bo-ri explained her creative intentions on Thursday, ahead of the drama’s final two episodes set to air on Saturday and Sunday.

Park Jin-young as Kim Tae-woong, right, in tvN period drama "100 Days of Deception" TVN

The criticism has grown even as the series hit its highest nationwide viewership rating of 11.7 percent on Sunday, according to Nielsen Korea.

Some viewers have taken issue with the narrative emphasis on the character’s identity crisis, personal anguish and romance with Lee Ga-gyeong, played by Kim You-jung, a pickpocket recruited to infiltrate the Japanese Government-General of Korea, rather than his complicity in colonial rule.

“Viewers are led to focus on how much he has suffered rather than on what he has done,” one viewer wrote in a lengthy social media post uploaded Monday that has since circulated widely online.

The viewer also argued that independence fighters are frequently portrayed as distrustful, incompetent or reckless to highlight the protagonists’ resourcefulness and humanity.

“The personal kindness and human anguish of someone who belongs to an oppressive system should not become a device for obscuring their public responsibility,” the viewer wrote.

Korea was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945, a period whose legacy continues to fuel disputes over historical accountability and compensation, while collaboration with the colonial authorities remains widely condemned in Korean society.

Park Jin-young as Kim Tae-woong in tvN period drama "100 Days of Deception" TVN

In a statement released through the production team on Thursday, Ryu said she wanted to explore what drove ordinary people to join the independence movement at a time when Korea’s liberation was far from certain.

“Perhaps not every independence fighter started out with a noble cause,” Ryu said, suggesting that the desire to protect family, comrades and loved ones may have led people to fight to reclaim their country.

“The protagonists of ‘100 Days of Deception’ are not resistance fighters from the outset,” she said. “I wanted to trace how feelings that began with compassion and love for someone gradually extended to more people.”

Ryu described the nobility of the independence movement as the destination her characters ultimately reach despite their doubts and hesitations.

“What brought them to that point? The answer I found was love,” she said.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]