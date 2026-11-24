Zeekr 7GT on display during the media day at the 2026 Paris Auto Show in Paris, on Oct. 12. REUTERS/YONHAP

The Geely-owned EV brand has launched a logistics center in Yeoju to speed repairs and maintenance as it expands across Korea.

Zeekr, a premium EV brand under China's Geely Auto Group, said Tuesday it has opened an after-sales parts logistics center in Korea.

The 1,653-square-meter (17,792-square-foot) facility in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, will ensure a swift and reliable supply of collision repair parts and routine maintenance items, according to Zeekr.

The opening comes about a month after Zeekr began delivering the 7X to customers, its first model in Korea.

By the end of this year, Zeekr Korea plans to open 14 showrooms in major cities and establish authorized service centers in 11 regions nationwide, including Jeju Island.





Yonhap