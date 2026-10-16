Youth employment falls for 47th straight month despite manufacturing rebound

Job seekers look at available openings at the 2026 Seoul Water Job Fair held at aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 30. YONHAP

Employment among Koreans aged 15 to 29 fell for the 47th consecutive month in September, even as overall hiring rose and manufacturing jobs saw their first increase in more than two years.

Youth employment fell for the 47th consecutive month in September, even as overall employment grew and manufacturing jobs rebounded for the first time in more than two years.

Korea had 29.27 million employed people aged 15 and older last month, up 113,000 from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics’ September employment report released Friday. It was the third straight month of gains in the 100,000 range, following increases of 108,000 in July and 184,000 in August.

Young people, however, continued to struggle. Employment among those aged 15 to 29 fell by 147,000 from a year earlier, extending a decline that began in November 2022. The youth employment rate dropped 1.1 percentage points to 44.0 percent, its 29th consecutive monthly fall, while the youth unemployment rate rose 0.6 percentage points to 5.4 percent.

Youth job losses were concentrated in information and communications; health and social welfare services; and wholesale and retail. The Statistics Ministry said the role of artificial intelligence in the decline remains unclear.

“Whether or not AI had an impact isn’t clear from the indicators, so more time-series data needs to accumulate,” said Bin Hyun-joon, chief of the social statistics bureau at the Ministry of Data and Statistics. “While some jobs are decreasing due to AI, others are increasing, so I think there may be some offsetting.”

Industries tied to domestic demand also shed jobs. Employment in lodging and restaurants fell by 97,000 from a year earlier, the largest drop since February 2021, when the sector lost 232,000 jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the second consecutive monthly decline after a fall of 61,000 in August, and the pace has accelerated. Construction employment fell by 48,000, a steeper decline than the drop of 32,000 jobs the previous month.

Middle-aged job seekers fill out résumés at a job fair for older people at the plaza of Hwaseong Haenggung in Paldal District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on April 29. NEWS1

The government attributed much of the weakness to a base effect from last year’s consumption coupons, which were distributed to revive household spending.

“Employment fell in industries that had benefited from the consumption coupons, but job gains in online shopping and transportation and warehousing offset this, so overall employment growth slowed less than expected,” Bin said.

Manufacturing employment, by contrast, rose by 16,000 from a year earlier, the first increase since June 2024. The government said strong exports had fed into hiring with a time lag as manufacturing employment recovered from a slump caused by tensions in the Middle East. It estimated, however, that semiconductors, which lead exports, contributed little to the rebound because the industry has a low employment inducement coefficient, a measure of how many jobs a given amount of output creates.

The overall unemployment rate came to 2 percent, the lowest for any September since records began in 1999. The number of people classified as “resting” — neither working nor looking for work — fell by 25,000 from a year earlier. Among those aged 15 to 29, the figure dropped by 44,000 to 364,000, its eighth consecutive monthly decline.

Job seekers check a hiring schedule at an arts job fair at Hongik University's Daehakro Art Center in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 9. YONHAP

Starting this month, the government also began publishing employment statistics using a broader definition of youth. Under a revision to the special act on youth employment promotion that took effect last month, figures for those aged 15 to 34 are now released alongside the existing 15-to-29 data.

Under the wider definition, the drop in youth employment narrows from 147,000 to 98,000, and the decline in the employment rate shrinks from 1.1 percentage points to 0.4 percentage points. Including people in their early 30s, whose employment is relatively stable, makes the youth jobs slump look less severe on paper.

“The 15-to-29 indicators can better reveal the difficulties in the youth employment situation,” said an official from the Ministry of Finance and Economy. “For one year, we will use 15 to 29 as the main indicator while providing 15-to-34 statistics in parallel.”

The government held an interministerial jobs task force meeting the same day to review employment in vulnerable areas, including young people and construction. It prepared plans for a nationwide job project covering private and public job creation and vocational training, and said it will push ahead with a youth jobs recovery plan to be fully implemented starting next year.





BY AHN HYO-SEONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]