Young workers’ insurance rolls fall for 47th month

Read more
-
Korea recalls rise 5 percent on hazardous online imports
Product recalls in Korea rose 5 percent in 2025 as hazardous imported goods sold through online marketplaces drove a sharp increase in consumer safety violations.
-
National health insurance runs near 4 trillion won deficit in Q1
Korea’s national health insurance posted a 3.9 trillion won first-quarter deficit, raising the risk of its first annual net loss in six years.
-
Tax overhaul is pushing tenants out as landlords to move in
Where once buying was increasingly out of reach, now renting is spiraling out of control as deductions are set to shift to favor occupancy over mere ownership.
-
President urges large-scale expansion of housing supply
President Lee Jae Myung told officials to move quickly on "bold" housing measures as Seoul-area home prices remain overheated and out of reach for many.