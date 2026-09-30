Young small business owners get boost from Hana with new initiative

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Hana backs 60-egg packs at 9,990 won nationwide
The financial group will help supply 120,000 trays of 60 eggs for 9,990 won ($7.3) to support consumers and small retailers amid rising food prices.
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Hana Financial Group to refurbish 2,000 grave markers at national cemeteries
The financial group will also install 15 solar-powered shades at the Seoul and Daejeon national cemeteries.
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Hana expands inclusive finance support for youth and small businesses
Hana Financial Group will broaden support for young people and small businesses, strengthen debtor protection and name a vice chairman to lead the effort.
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Hana Bank celebrates successful rollout of reverse mortgage program for older adults
Hana Financial Group CEO Ham Young-joo, corporate representatives and around 50 customers enrolled in the program attended the event.