Young Poong loses Korea Zinc share price lawsuit

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'Punching bags again': Bank call center agents brace for angry customers after data breaches
After hacking incidents, frontline staff bear the brunt of customer anger despite having no authority over the response to such incidents.
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Korea's dairy industry finds fresh hope in lactose-free milk
Dairy companies are expanding lactose-free milk, yogurt and coffee offerings as the fast-growing market offsets declining demand for regular milk.
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Lone Star loses $127 million tax refund fight against Korean gov't
Seoul High Court rejected the U.S. private equity firm’s claim after the Supreme Court ruled refund rights belonged to tax-withholding agents.
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Beauty goes biotech: Cosmax taps Harvard researchers to help develop new health products
The cosmetics manufacturer will work with Mass General Brigham to develop microbiome-based weight management, antiaging and health supplement candidates through 2029.