Yeosu petrochemical overhaul wins government approval

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Blue House braces for U.S. tariff decision as deadline approaches
Seoul is closely monitoring Washington ahead of a key tariff deadline as uncertainty grows over whether a previously negotiated 15 percent cap will remain in place.
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From coolers to keyboards, team pride finds a place in everyday life for KBO fans
As baseball merchandise expands from jerseys to tumblers, keyboards and other practical goods, KBO teams are turning everyday items into expressions of fan identity.
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Samsung, SK and Naver leaders to meet Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in U.S. AI talks
The AI meeting could also include OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei, spotlighting Korea's role in the global AI and semiconductor market.
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The race is on as Japanese brands join Hyundai, Kia in expanding U.S. production
Toyota and Honda have big plans of their own as automakers attempt to navigate tariff and trade rules, with hybrid SUVs likely the deciding segment.