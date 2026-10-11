Yen wanes as won waxes

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Crowd pleasers
Families gathered at Shinsegae Simon Premium Outlet in Busan on Oct. 9 for a performance featuring Pinkfong and Baby Shark.
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A season of peak pigment
Autumn foliage, already underway at Mount Seorak, is expected to peak in central Korea by late October and in southern regions in early November.
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Conveniently warm
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Celebrating Hangul Day
International students joined a Korean language quiz and cultural festival in Daegu marking the 580th anniversary of hangul's proclamation.