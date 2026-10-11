Yen wanes as won waxes

The Japanese yen fell to an 18-year low at 842.19 won per 100 yen as the Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

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Tourists wait in line to exchange currency at a booth in central Seoul on Oct. 11.

Tourists wait in line to exchange currency at a booth in central Seoul on Oct. 11. The yen weakened to an 18-year low against the Korean won, falling to 842.19 won per 100 yen on Oct. 7, as the won strengthened against the U.S. dollar to 1,336.30 won on Oct. 8.

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