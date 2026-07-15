Workplace deaths hit record low in first half of year, but manufacturing fatalities rise

Kim Young-hoon, minister of employment and labor, second from left, conducts a spot check at a manufacturer in Incheon on July 8. MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND LABOR

Industrial accident fatalities fell 11.8 percent to a record-low 253 in the first half, led by declines in construction and small businesses even as manufacturing deaths surged after major fires and explosions.

The number of workers killed in industrial accidents fell to a record low in the first half of the year, driven by sharp declines in the construction industry and small businesses, although fatalities in the manufacturing sector increased following several major fires and explosions.

A total of 253 workers died in workplace accidents during the first six months of 2026, down by 34 cases, or 11.8 percent, from 287 a year earlier, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

The figure marks both the lowest first-half total and the largest on-year decline since the government began compiling cumulative first-half statistics in 2022.

The improvement was most pronounced among small businesses, which have historically been more vulnerable to fatal accidents.

Deaths at workplaces with fewer than 50 employees fell 17 percent on year to 146, while fatalities at businesses with fewer than five employees dropped 23.9 percent to 67.

By industry, fatalities in the construction sector declined 23.9 percent from a year earlier to 105.

Kim Young-hoon, minister of employment and labor, conducts a spot check at a manufacturer in Incheon on July 8. MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND LABOR

Manufacturing, however, moved in the opposite direction.

Workplace deaths in the manufacturing sector jumped 37.3 percent to 92 from 67 a year earlier, largely due to major accidents including a fire at Anjun Industrial in March that killed 14 workers and an explosion at Hanwha Aerospace that left five dead in June.

Fatalities caused by the three most common types of industrial accidents — falls, workers being caught in machinery and collisions — all declined. Deaths from fires and explosions, as well as crush and overturn accidents, each increased by 16.

The government said it will strengthen legal enforcement against violations of fall prevention safety rules in the second half of the year and conduct special inspections of manufacturers with high fire risks and businesses handling military explosives.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



