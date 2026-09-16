Woori Bank’s prepaid card for tourists tops 10,000 issuances

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Fuel surcharge to climb
Korean airlines will raise fuel surcharges on both domestic and international routes starting in September.
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K-kicks: Foreign tourists flock to Seoul shoe stores for deals and rare releases
Tax refunds, competitive prices and limited-edition sneakers at shops like Musinsa Kicks and ABC Mart are driving a surge in footwear purchases by visitors across Korea.
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Surcharges take off again
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Incheon Airport ranks No. 1 worldwide in international passenger traffic
Incheon International Airport handled 38.39 million international passengers in the first half, surpassing London Heathrow for the first time.