Won’s rebound complicates Bank of Korea’s next rate call as inflation pressures ease

Bundles of U.S. dollars and Korean won are piled up in at Hana Bank in central Seoul in April. YONHAP

The won’s rapid strengthening is easing import-price concerns but may also signal economic resilience ahead of the Bank of Korea’s Aug. 27 policy meeting.

The won's rapid rebound against the dollar is adding a new layer of uncertainty to the Bank of Korea's (BOK) benchmark interest rate decision, set to be announced next week.

A stronger won usually eases concerns about rising import prices and financial market instability, pressures that would normally argue for holding rates steady.

But some analysts say that if the won's recent strength instead reflects solid underlying fundamentals in the Korean economy, it could actually make conditions more favorable for another rate hike.

The won closed daytime trading at 1,392.6 won per dollar in the Seoul foreign exchange market Thursday, up 3.5 won from the previous session's close of 1,389.1 won. Despite a slight weakening, the exchange rate remained below 1,400 won for the second straight day. The dollar-won rate had surged to around 1,555 won in early July but has fallen by more than 160 won in about a month and a half.

NAM JUNG-HYUN

With the BOK's Monetary Policy Board set to convene on Aug. 27, exchange rate stabilization has emerged as a new factor in its policy decision-making. The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate from 2.5 percent to 2.75 percent last month and said it was necessary to maintain its rate-hiking stance.

Several factors had been supporting further rate hikes: stronger growth driven by a semiconductor boom, inflationary pressure, housing prices in the greater Seoul area and household lending. Core inflation also stood at 2.6 percent in July, above the BOK's inflation target.

The pressure to raise rates again just one month later, however, has eased somewhat. Consumer price inflation slowed to 2.8 percent in July from 3.1 percent in May and 3.2 percent in June, while the exchange rate has also stabilized rapidly. A stronger won can also reduce upward pressure on import prices for crude oil, raw materials and other goods.

"The stabilization of the exchange rate is expected to contribute to more stable import prices, which will likely have a considerable impact on the Monetary Policy Board's future rate decisions," said Park Sang-hyun, a researcher at iM Securities. "Considering that inflation and the exchange rate have been key concerns, this is a factor that reduces pressure for an additional rate hike."

An electronic board displays exchange rates at a currency exchange in Seoul on Aug. 20. NEWS1

Dollar supply and demand have been the main drivers behind the recent decline in the exchange rate. Exporters have increased dollar sales amid the semiconductor boom, while demand for won has grown as companies secure funds for interim corporate tax payments and domestic investment.

Currency conversions related to shareholder returns from Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, forward dollar sales by shipbuilders and pension funds and a slowdown in net selling of Korean stocks by foreign investors have also reinforced the dollar supply advantage.

"The decline in the exchange rate appears to be accelerating further dollar selling and increasing the share of currency hedging, which in turn is pushing the exchange rate even lower," said Moon Da-woon, a researcher at Korea Investment & Securities.

Others, however, say the decline in the exchange rate does not necessarily provide grounds for the BOK to hold rates steady.

"For the BOK, which is currently citing demand-side inflation as a key basis for its rate decisions, a decline in the exchange rate is not a reason to hold rates," said Park Jun-oo, a researcher at Hana Securities. "Solid economic fundamentals are a more important factor in the policy decision than the stabilization of import prices resulting from the lower exchange rate.”

“In that sense, it could even be argued that conditions have become more favorable for a rate hike."





BY KIM WON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]