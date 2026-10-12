Won nears two-year high against dollar

The Korean won climbed to its strongest level since October 2024 as exporters, led by chipmakers, converted dollar earnings.

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하락하는 원/달러 환율 (서울=연합뉴스) 김주형 기자 = 12일 서울 중구 하나은행 본점 딜링룸 현황판에 원/달러 환율이 표시되고 있다. 이날 원/달러 환율은 약 2년 만에 최저 수준을 찍었다. 2026.10.12 kjhpress@yna.co.kr/2026-10-12 16:15:55/
An electronic display board shows the dollar-won currency exchange rate in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul, on Oct. 12.

The Korean won advanced to a near two-year high against the dollar Monday, fueled by dollar sales by local exporters.

The won strengthened 7.7 won from the close of the previous stock trading session to trade at 1,335.1 won against the dollar at 3:30 p.m.

At one point in afternoon trading, the won strengthened to a high of 1,331.3 per dollar, marking the strongest level since Oct. 4, 2024.

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The won's advance came as local exporters, led by semiconductor manufacturers, continued to convert their dollar earnings into the Korean currency, traders said.

Foreigners sold a net 2.01 trillion won ($1.5 billion) worth of local shares during the latest regular trading session, with the benchmark Kospi plunging 3.65 percent to close at 6,384.24.


Yonhap

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