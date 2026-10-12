Won nears two-year high against dollar

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BOK chief apologizes over ETF risks, leaves door open to further rate hikes
Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song took blame for what he called inadequate warnings about the risks of leveraged ETFs while also signaling that the central bank could raise rates to curb inflation.
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Kospi plunges over 3% on tech sell-off amid Middle East, inflation woes
Stocks fell 3.65 percent as investors fled major chip stocks amid rising oil prices, Middle East tensions and inflation concerns.
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Korea’s daily securities settlements fall 16.5% in third quarter
Daily securities settlements fell 16.5% from the previous quarter to 35.4 trillion won in the third quarter, led by declines in stock and bond trading.
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Kospi slips as oil fuels inflation fears
Stocks opened lower Monday as technology losses, elevated oil prices and the escalating Middle East crisis renewed inflation concerns.