Won hits 15-day high against dollar on foreign investment

The Korean won strengthened to 1,330.7 per dollar as foreign investors remained net buyers of local stocks and exporters sold dollars.

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코스피·코스닥 동반 하락 마감…원/달러 환율 하락 (서울=연합뉴스) 서대연 기자 = 12일 서울 중구 하나은행 본점 딜링룸 현황판에 원/달러 환율이 표시돼 있다. 이날 원/달러 환율 주간 거래 종가(오후 3시 30분 기준)는 전날보다 2.9원 내린 1,330.7원을 기록했다. 2026.11.12 dwise@yna.co.kr/2026-11-12 15:52:08/
An electronic display board shows the dollar-won currency exchange rate at Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul on Nov. 12.

The won strengthened to its strongest level in 15 days against the dollar on Thursday, as foreign investors remained net buyers of local stocks.

The won strengthened 2.9 won from the close of the previous stock trading session to trade at 1,330.7 won against the dollar at 3:30 p.m.

At one point in afternoon trading, the won strengthened to a high of 1,327.7 won against the dollar, marking the strongest level since Oct. 28.

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The won's strengthening was also supported by local exporters' dollar sales.

Foreign investors bought a net 340 billion won ($255 million) worth of local shares during the latest regular stock trading session, while the benchmark Kospi dipped 0.61 percent to close at 5,342.73.


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