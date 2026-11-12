Won hits 15-day high against dollar on foreign investment

An electronic display board shows the dollar-won currency exchange rate at Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul on Nov. 12. YONHAP

The Korean won strengthened to 1,330.7 per dollar as foreign investors remained net buyers of local stocks and exporters sold dollars.

The won strengthened to its strongest level in 15 days against the dollar on Thursday, as foreign investors remained net buyers of local stocks.

The won strengthened 2.9 won from the close of the previous stock trading session to trade at 1,330.7 won against the dollar at 3:30 p.m.

At one point in afternoon trading, the won strengthened to a high of 1,327.7 won against the dollar, marking the strongest level since Oct. 28.

The won's strengthening was also supported by local exporters' dollar sales.

Foreign investors bought a net 340 billion won ($255 million) worth of local shares during the latest regular stock trading session, while the benchmark Kospi dipped 0.61 percent to close at 5,342.73.





Yonhap