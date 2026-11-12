Without Huang, Nvidia’s chips hold up. But its AI investment web may not.

Experts say Nvidia’s chip lead may endure without Jensen Huang, but succession, culture and its AI financing network face uncertainty.

Nvidia’s dominance in AI chips is unlikely to crumble even if its embattled CEO Jensen Huang is ousted, but the company’s culture and the AI investment network he built around himself face deep uncertainty, Korean experts say.

Nvidia’s board met Wednesday to decide whether to remove Huang, The Wall Street Journal reported, threatening to end 33 years of founder-led management after he admitted to an extramarital affair with a woman U.S. officials suspect of being a Chinese spy, according to The New York Times. The Times has also reported a second affair, with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care.

Eight experts interviewed by the JoongAng Ilbo said Nvidia’s technological lead is unlikely to crumble, but that the parts of the company that depend most on Huang, from its succession planning and corporate culture to the AI investment network he built, face significant uncertainty.

The most pressing concern, the experts said, is that Nvidia has no obvious successor.

“Boards of U.S. companies usually review succession planning regularly and manage a pool of candidates, but even though Nvidia is the world’s most valuable company, no one has emerged as a potential successor,” said Shin Jae-yong, a business administration professor at Seoul National University. “Whether a solid Plan B is in place is the biggest uncertainty.”

Others said Nvidia’s distinctive corporate culture could be shaken. The company prizes “intellectual honesty,” and Huang is known for a hands-on management style. He has dozens of direct reports, whom he often meets as a group, and personally reads employees’ “Top 5 Things” emails, in which staff list their five most important tasks, so he can keep track of even small changes across the company.

“Huang could win engineers’ trust and strike a chord with them with a single remark from the stage,” said Kwon Ki-bum, an education professor at Korea University and former associate editor of the academic journal Human Resource Development Quarterly. “This is a major crisis in terms of organizational continuity and culture.”

Yoo Eung-joon, CEO of JOON AI Consulting and a former head of Nvidia Korea, disagreed. “Nvidia has encouraged each employee to become a guru,” Yoo said. “Because its people have a high level of expertise and autonomy, the culture won’t be shaken.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, and Alice Huang, who has been linked to him in allegations of an extramarital affair, appear in a photo reportedly uploaded to Alice Huang's WeChat account SCREEN CAPTURE





There are also concerns that the AI investment ecosystem Huang has led could stall.

“Huang personally made physical AI the company’s next growth engine and expanded its ecosystem, so if he steps down, cooperation with Korean companies could also slow,” said Kim Joung-ho, a professor of electrical engineering at KAIST.

So-called circular financing is another variable. Nvidia has invested in and guaranteed payments for AI companies that in turn buy its chips, tying the finances of many AI companies to Nvidia.

“Financial relationships such as investments and payment guarantees are intricately tangled around Nvidia, so if financial companies that place weight on management credibility become cautious about investing, vendor financing will also shrink for the time being,” said Noh Geun-chang, head of Semicon Research Lab. Vendor financing, a related practice, is when a supplier like Nvidia helps its customers raise money to buy its products.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Kimberly Powell, right, Nvidia's vice president of health care, who has been named in allegations of an extramarital affair involving Huang, following similar allegations involving Alice Huang, who has been accused of links to Chinese espionage. Powell is one of approximately 60 senior executives who report directly to Huang and is considered a key figure at Nvidia. EPA/YONHAP

Most experts agreed, however, that the growth of the AI industry itself is unlikely to falter. “With the U.S.-China tech rivalry having expanded into a race for AI supremacy, the United States cannot stop investing,” said Jeong Hyung-gon, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy. Jeong added that because Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are among the few suppliers of high-performance memory, the impact on them would be limited.

Nvidia’s technological moat is also seen as solid. “The technology of its GPUs alone creates a barrier to entry so high that competitors find it hard to catch up,” said Yoo Hoi-jun, head of KAIST’s Graduate School of AI Semiconductor.

Yoo Eung-joon, the former Nvidia Korea head, said CUDA, Nvidia’s software ecosystem, “is also a strong line of defense.”

“CUDA is built around Nvidia GPUs, and Nvidia even controls the tools developers use, known as libraries, so it is not an ecosystem that will collapse overnight,” said Lee Jae-wook, head of Seoul National University’s AI Institute.





BY KIM SU-MIN, LEE YOUNG-KEUN, KIM IN-KYOUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]