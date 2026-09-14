With Kanu Barista, Dongsuh Foods brews up the ultimate convenience and flavor

As the “home cafe” culture continues to be an integral part of many people’s daily routines, Dongsuh Foods has built on its 50-year coffee heritage with new releases that build on its Kanu Barista premium capsule coffee brand that first launched in February 2023.

As the “home cafe” culture continues to be an integral part of many people’s daily routines, Dongsuh Foods has built on its 50-year coffee heritage with new releases that build on its Kanu Barista premium capsule coffee brand that first launched in February 2023.

In June, the company released two new exclusive flavors for its Kanu Barista machine to boost its iced coffee offerings, bringing its lineup to 18, spanning from light to dark roast with decaf and single-origin varieties and blends.

Kanu Lively Breeze stands out with bright acidity and refreshing crispness, a clean balance of sweet berry notes and elegant aromas creating a smooth sip with a crisp, refreshing finish.

Kanu Infinite Peak delivers a bold, rich, nutty flavor with a deep, robust mouthfeel, blended with fine Colombian beans and a subtle hint of smokiness that leaves a memorable aftertaste.

Each capsule in the lineup contains 9.5 grams (0.34 ounces) of finely ground coffee with roughly 1.7 times the density of a full-bodied Americano.

To deliver the decadently deep, layered flavors, each Kanu Barista machine uses a dual nozzle bypass system to extract espresso and water separately, while the simple touch of a button produces ice ready for a chilled coffee.

The machine lineup fits every kitchen, from the premium Kanu Barista Urban to the minimalist Kanu Barista Breeze and the space-saving Kanu Barista Pebble. Joining them is the premium Kanu Barista Oasis, which offers not only Americanos but also caffe lattes, cappuccinos and milky recipes, with a three-second preheating warm-up enabling the continuous extraction of up to 30 shots — perfect for hosting at home or serving in the office.

To spread the word about its new products, Dongsuh Foods reaches out to consumers with various experiences. From September to November of last year, the “Kanu Capsule Tailor” pop-up in the Bukchon neighborhood of Jongno District, central Seoul, built around a bespoke tailoring house motif.

The experience offered exclusive perks, such as a personalized seven-variety capsule set with the “My Tailor Package” and the “Kanu Complementary Set” dessert pairing.

A pop-up at Starfield Hanam in Hanam, Gyeonggi, was also met with enthusiasm as consumers flocked to the venue, running under the taglines “Discover your novel coffee profile!” and “Switch to Kanu.”

Dongsuh Foods will reinforce its consumer-centric vision with consistently premium quality from its Kanu Barista lineup, with new flavors in the works for every type of palate.





BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]