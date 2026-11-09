Why autonomy can drive inexperienced hires away

Job seekers reads a notice on working conditions and pay at a Coupang Fulfillment Services hiring fair at Yeungnam University College in Nam District, Daegu, on Oct. 27. NEWS1

A study finds inexperienced employees are more likely to leave firms that give them broad roles and decision-making power early on.

Companies that give team members a wide range of tasks and a big say in decisions lose more of their inexperienced new hires within the first year, a study has found.

Turnover tended to be lower, by contrast, at companies that place a premium on bonds and unity among employees.

Nho Yong-jin, a business professor at Seoul National University of Science and Technology, presented the findings at an academic conference last month, the Korea Research Institute for Vocational Education and Training said Monday.

Nho analyzed 1,479 company-year observations from the institute’s Human Capital Corporate Panel survey from 2020 to 2023. Because the survey asks about the previous year’s results, the analysis actually covers 2019 to 2022.

The study looked at three traits together: how much team members join in solving problems and making decisions; whether they handle multiple tasks and responsibilities; and whether they have the autonomy to lead their work. The stronger those traits were at a company, the higher its turnover rate among new hires with no prior work experience.

Nho reasoned that a wide range of roles and autonomy can work in favor of skilled employees. For new hires with little work experience, however, the same features can make their roles harder to grasp or add to their burden.

Young job seekers attend an event at Seoul City Hall in central Seoul on Sept. 16 that matched them with social and solidarity economy companies, such as cooperatives and village enterprises, for one-on-one interviews. YONHAP

Coaching and mentoring were also linked to lower turnover, though the statistical evidence was relatively weak. When the study looked at relationships and communication within teams separately, it found no clear link.

Organizational culture and ways of working were more clearly tied to turnover among new hires with no work experience than among experienced hires, Nho found.

Nho suggested that helping new hires adjust to the way a company works and to its culture could help cut early departures.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]