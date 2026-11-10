Who is Alice Huang? What we know about the woman accused of spying on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained Nov. 9 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Alice Huang's ties to Megaspeed drew scrutiny over alleged Nvidia chip transfers to China, while her whereabouts remain unknown.

More details have emerged about Alice Huang, the Singapore-based executive U.S. officials allege was collecting intelligence on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for China. He has acknowledged the affair. Beijing denies the spying claims.

Jensen Huang admitted to the affair in a memo to Nvidia employees on Sunday. The company’s board opened an independent investigation the same day into reports that foreign intelligence targeted him.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Jensen Huang wrote. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did.”

Alice Huang, who also goes by her Chinese name Huang Le, was a reporter for Chinese state media nearly two decades ago, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. She later moved into finance, working for HSBC and Chinese financial companies, the newspaper said.

A profile on Simuwang, a Chinese private fund database, lists her as a former reporter for state broadcaster China Central Television and regional broadcaster Hunan TV. The profile says she went on to work as an assistant to the head of HSBC’s private banking division and as a vice president at Citic Securities. She then became executive director of Shanghai Hexi Investment.

None of the career claims have been independently confirmed. A Hunan TV executive told the New York Post that the broadcaster had never heard of her, and the Post found no reporter profile under her name on the websites of either broadcaster. HSBC and Citic Securities did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment.

A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained Nov. 9 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025. CTI

Alice Huang became an executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center company, in 2023. Singapore’s corporate registry shows she served as a director from March to November that year, the Journal reported. Fluent in English, she built wide connections with senior executives across the chip industry.

Alice Huang first met Jensen Huang at an annual Nvidia event in California in early 2024, where she represented Megaspeed, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

The two met again that June in Taipei around Computex 2024, Taiwan’s biggest tech trade show. After the show, they drank whiskey with other tech executives at a Taipei bar. A photo of the gathering posted on LinkedIn by NetThunder, an Nvidia business partner, shows Alice Huang in glittering jewelry seated next to Jensen Huang.

Video and photos from a dinner at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during Computex 2025 show the two kissing each other on the cheek and leaving in the same car, the Journal reported.

U.S. intelligence officials believe Alice Huang, who presented herself as a Megaspeed executive, is a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security. The New York Times first reported on Oct. 29 that officials had concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset who developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang.

A memo written by U.S. officials earlier this year described the two as romantically involved, the Financial Times reported last week.

Officials in Singapore and Taiwan who investigated her ties to China suspected that Chinese intelligence recruited her after learning of her closeness to the Nvidia chief, the Journal reported last month. Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs later said it had conducted no such investigation into Alice Huang.

A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained Nov. 9 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025. CTI

Alice Huang’s whereabouts are unknown. Two people in contact with her earlier this year said she was in China at the time, the Journal reported. She has left Megaspeed, which is still operating.

Questions about the relationship surfaced six months ago. Short seller Culper Research said in a May report that Jensen Huang had vouched for Megaspeed while maintaining an “uncomfortably close relationship” with Alice Huang.

Megaspeed became the largest buyer of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia within three years of its founding. It imported at least $4.6 billion worth of Nvidia hardware from its 2023 launch through November 2025, Bloomberg reported last December based on Malaysian and Indonesian customs data.

Washington has been investigating whether the company helped funnel Nvidia chips to China in breach of export controls. The Commerce Department opened a probe in late 2024, and the Justice Department is now investigating, the Journal reported. Megaspeed said in a LinkedIn statement that investigations had found no evidence of illicit chip transfers or other illegal activity.

“Jensen’s interactions with Ms. Huang are not unusual or unexpected,” John Rizzo, an Nvidia spokesperson, said after the Times report. “Meetings with customers are part of a CEO’s job.”

The company has also said allegations that Megaspeed diverted chips to China were thoroughly investigated and debunked last year.

“The reports are baseless and purely slanderous smears against China,” Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, said on Oct. 30.





BY KIM JI-HYE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]