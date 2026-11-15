Weight-loss drug battle shifts from one-time prescriptions to long-term loyalty

A nurse arranges boxes of Eppe, Korea's first domestically developed glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) obesity drug, on a shelf at a medical facility in Seoul on Oct. 29. NEWS1

Drugmakers are pairing obesity treatments with apps, telehealth and direct delivery in efforts to attract and retain patients as the GLP-1 market expands.

Korean and global drugmakers are racing to lock in long-term customers as the weight-loss drug market booms.

As domestic demand for obesity medications surges, drugmakers are looking beyond the next prescription to solidify loyal customer bases. Their rivalry increasingly hinges on how treatments are marketed, purchased and supported after sale, not simply how well they work or what they cost.

The shift has sparked concerns that powerful prescription medicines could become subject to the whims of consumer trends.

Nearly three in 10 patients who chose Eppe, Korea's first domestically developed glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) obesity drug from Hanmi Pharmaceutical, had previously been prescribed other weight-loss medications, according to data released Friday by a medical appointment booking platform.

Since Eppe prescriptions began in earnest on Oct. 29, the drug has attracted 2,464 patients as of Thursday, or 10.9 percent of those who completed obesity treatment consultations through the period.

Previous users of competing weight-loss medications accounted for 34.5 percent of Eppe's patients, compared to 65.5 percent who had no prior obesity drug prescriptions recorded on the platform.

The results highlight two potential sources of demand: patients who have already tried weight-loss drugs, and those entering the market for the first time. Doctors may ultimately prescribe a different treatment from the one requested.

Hanmi Pharmaceutical is looking to keep patients within its ecosystem beyond the prescription. On Nov. 6, the company introduced Eppiday, an app that monitors medication use, diet, physical activity and weight, with an option to share the data with health care providers. The platform works with rival obesity drugs as well as Eppe, a strategy that could help the company cultivate lasting ties with patients.

Eppe Auto Injector by Hanmi Pharmaceutical HANMI PHARMACEUTICAL

Simplifying access to obesity medications has become another front in the U.S. market. On Nov. 6, Eli Lilly struck a deal with Hims & Hers, a U.S. telehealth provider, to distribute its injectable weight-loss treatment Zepbound and oral drug Foundayo. Zepbound shares its active ingredient with Mounjaro, which is sold in Korea.

Hims & Hers now offers a one-stop service for Eli Lilly's weight-loss drugs, from medical consultations to home delivery. Until now, customers had to switch to LillyDirect to buy the company's medications after receiving prescriptions through the telehealth provider. Novo Nordisk also began offering Wegovy on the platform in March.

“The ease and ability for someone on the Hims & Hers platform today to get Lilly medicine is not fully straightforward,” Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly USA, told Reuters. Yuffa said friction in the purchasing experience could increase the chance of abandonment.

Novo Nordisk wants to understand not just what patients need, but how they shop. Chairman Lars Rebien Sorensen has stressed the importance of treating patients as consumers and identifying the channels and moments that shape their purchasing decisions. The company has also invited the chief executive of Mars to serve as a board observer.

Winning a prescription is only half the battle as the booming weight-loss drug market begins to resemble a subscription business, according to global advertising firm WPP. Retaining customers has become just as important.

Customs officials display seized counterfeit Mounjaro products and other illicit medications ahead of a briefing at Incheon International Airport on Sept. 17. YONHAP

The power of branding is also evident in the early success of Wegovy Pill, which U.S. drug information website GoodRx attributed in part to the familiarity of the Wegovy name.

Hanmi Pharmaceutical has adopted a similar approach with Eppe, a streamlined name that reflects its drug's active ingredient, efpeglenatide.

Not everyone welcomes the consumerization of weight-loss drugs. Lindsay Allen of Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine cautioned that telehealth providers risk turning GLP-1 obesity treatments into off-the-shelf commodities.

“They're taking medicine out of medical [sphere] and making it more of something you can purchase on a regular market,” Allen told Reuters. “They're treating it like you can now come purchase a smartphone.”





BY CHOI EUN-KYUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.





