Walter Cho buys more Hanjin KAL shares as Hoban gains ground

Hanjin Group Chairman Walter Cho unveils the group’s long-term Vision 2045 strategy at its 80th anniversary ceremony at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2025. Hoban Group may have overtaken Cho and his related parties as Hanjin KAL’s largest shareholder. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

The Korean Air holding company chairman is boosting his stake after reports that Hoban Group may have become Hanjin KAL's largest shareholder.

Hanjin Group Chairman Walter Cho — the largest shareholder of Hanjin KAL, the holding company of Korean Air — will buy 37.05 billion won ($27.7 million) worth of additional Hanjin KAL shares in an apparent response to news that Hoban Group may have overtaken him as the holding company's largest shareholder.

Earlier Monday, business sources reported that Hoban recently bought more Hanjin KAL shares and filed a business combination report with the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) in October.

Following the news, Cho also signed an agreement to buy 325,000 Hanjin KAL shares at 114,000 won each, according to a Hanjin KAL regulatory filing on Monday. The trade will be carried out through after-hours block deals between Dec. 3 and Jan. 1 next year.

Once the deal closes, Cho's individual holding will rise from 3,869,612 shares to 4,194,612 shares. His stake will increase by 0.48 percentage points, from 5.75 percent to 6.23 percent, based on all issued shares, including preferred stock. Based on voting common shares, the increase is 0.49 percentage points.

"There is nothing further to disclose beyond what has been disclosed," a Korean Air spokesperson said.

When combined with shares held by his sister Cho Hyun-min and mother Lee Myung-hee, as well as the group’s foundations and employee funds, Cho's real stake was 20.57 percent in June. Hoban Group's stake was 20.15 percent.

Cho's purchase comes amid reports on Monday that Hoban Group continues to buy up shares within Hanjin KAL, and may have even overtaken Cho's majority stake. Hoban reportedly believes the purchases have pushed its stake above the combined holdings of Cho and his related parties. However, its exact stake has not been disclosed, so a change in the largest shareholder has not been confirmed.

Under the Fair Trade Act, a company above a certain size must report a business combination if it already holds 15 percent or more of a listed company and buys more shares. The requirement applies when the purchase makes it the listed company’s largest investor for the first time. The FTC is reviewing the filing.

A Korean Air plane taxi on the apron at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on May 18. Hanjin KAL is the holding company that controls Korean Air. NEWS1

Hanjin KAL will issue a new disclosure on a change in its largest shareholder once it confirms the details, by Dec. 1 at the latest, the company said Monday.

Even if Hoban is confirmed as the largest shareholder, Cho’s control of the company is unlikely to be shaken right away, because Delta Air Lines and the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) — the No. 3 and No. 4 shareholders with 14.9 percent and 10.58 percent — are counted as his allies.

However, there is no guarantee those shareholders will vote the same way on every item.

Hoban became Hanjin KAL’s second-largest shareholder in 2022 by buying the stake held by the private equity firm KCGI, which had fought Cho for control of the company. Hoban has since bought more shares through its affiliates, steadily narrowing the gap with Cho’s side.

Hoban held 19.83 percent as of the end of June, 0.74 percentage points behind Cho’s side, according to the half-year report Hanjin KAL filed in August. Hoban raised its stake to 20.15 percent as of July 10, narrowing the gap to 0.42 percentage points. Its purchases since then may have flipped the order.

YOO YOUNG-RAE

The two sides have been sparring for some time.

At Hanjin KAL’s shareholder meeting in March last year, Hoban Construction challenged management by voting against a proposal to raise the cap on directors’ pay. Two months later, Hanjin KAL decided to contribute about 0.66 percent of its shares, held as treasury stock, to its in-house employee welfare fund and completed the transfer in August. Treasury shares carry no voting rights, but the fund can vote, so the contribution was seen at the time as a defense of management control. Hanjin KAL said the decision was meant to help the fund run stably.

At this year’s annual shareholder meeting in March, Hanjin KAL’s management openly voiced wariness about Hoban’s growing stake. Vice Chairman Ryu Kyung-pyo asked right after the meeting why Hoban kept buying shares and said Hanjin KAL would defend its management control. At the same shareholder meeting, Cho’s reappointment as an inside director was approved.

Hoban continues to list its purpose for holding Hanjin KAL shares as “simple investment.” Because it has not formally signaled any intention to take part in management, it is unclear whether the larger stake will lead directly to a fight for control.

A pedestrian walks past Hoban Construction’s headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 31, 2022. NEWS1

“Even if Hoban becomes the largest shareholder, that does not mean management control passes to it right away,” Shin Jung-ho, the head of research at LS Securities, said. “Exercising real influence over management depends on the makeup of the board and on securing voting rights at shareholder meetings. Chairman Cho’s side has had the support of investors classified as friendly shareholders, such as Delta Air Lines and KDB, so the chances of a major change in the control structure anytime soon are likely to be limited.”

KDB also said it has no plans to sell its stake in Hanjin KAL for the time being.

“We have no plans to sell our 10.58 percent stake in Hanjin KAL until the restructuring of the aviation industry is complete,” KDB said Monday.

The restructuring includes merging Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, as well as integrating and reorganizing low-cost carriers.

The announcement makes it unlikely that KDB's shares will come onto the market in the near term.

If Hoban’s position as the largest shareholder is confirmed, the race between the two sides will enter a new phase. Hoban’s influence could become a factor at future shareholder meetings and on major management issues, observers say.





Update, Nov. 2: Walter Cho's additional purchase of shares in response to the Hoban Group reports added.

BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



