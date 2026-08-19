Venture investments touch new high in first half

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SK hynix launches record $29B share buyback and cancellation after stock loses half its value
The chipmaker will repurchase and retire 3.3 percent of its shares after its stock fell nearly 49 percent from its June peak.
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Hanwha wins U.S. Army deal to supply K9 howitzer prototypes, opening door to world's biggest defense market
The U.S. Army will test six Hanwha wheeled K9 mobile howitzer prototypes under a contract that could grow to $262.9 million.
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Kospi tumbles 5.8% below 6,500 as U.S. Treasury yields surge
The main bourse tanked 5.8 percent, or 398.66 points, to close at 6,471,17 as chips shares lost after data center construction took a hit in the United States.
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Posco deepens battery ties with China's Ronbay, expands recycling efforts
Posco Holdings will supply battery-grade lithium to China’s Ronbay Technology and expand cooperation on global spent-battery recycling.