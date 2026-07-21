Veggie sales

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Military eases development restrictions around Susaek airfield near Seoul
The Defense Ministry will ease or remove military protection limits across 29.16 million square meters in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Sejong, opening more land for housing and commercial development.
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Seoul retains title as world's best city for students in latest QS rankings
Korea's capital earned a perfect score in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds annual ranking of best cities for students, with Daejeon and Gwangju joining the top 150.
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Downpours force Seoul to close access to paths along 29 streams
Heavy rain prompted the city to block off routes along the waterways, mobilize emergency crews and intensify flood safety monitoring across the city.
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Pair caught taking coins from Cheonggyecheon in broad daylight
A man and a woman were seen collecting the coins, which belong to the city once they hit the water and are donated to children's programs at home and abroad.