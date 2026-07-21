Veggie sales

A shopper browses a supermarket in Seoul on July 21.

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Shoppers browse vegetables and fruit in a Seoul supermarket produce section.
A shopper browses a supermarket in Seoul on July 21. The prices of spinach and cucumbers were down more than 30 percent from a year earlier as of July 16, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. Prices of perilla leaves and cabbage fell more than 20 percent, while radishes, tomatoes and lettuce were down by more than 10 percent.

A shopper browses a supermarket in Seoul on July 21. The prices of spinach and cucumbers were down more than 30 percent from a year earlier as of July 16, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. Prices of perilla leaves and cabbage fell more than 20 percent, while radishes, tomatoes and lettuce were down by more than 10 percent.

photo ministry of agriculture food and rural affairs inflation business vegetable prices seoul supermarket

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