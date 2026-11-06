Used EV sales on secondhand app Karrot jump 54%, led by Tesla Model Y

Growing interest in affordable Kia and Tesla models points to used EVs becoming mainstream family cars.

Used EV sales on Korea’s secondhand market app Karrot rose more than 50 percent on year through October, led by a surge in Tesla Model Y deals and growing demand for more affordable Korean EVs.

Completed peer-to-peer used EV transactions on the platform from January through October rose 54 percent from the same period last year, while EV listings posted by sellers climbed 79 percent, Karrot said Thursday.

The Tesla Model Y posted the steepest growth, far outpacing the overall used EV market. Completed Model Y deals rose 2.7-fold from a year earlier, listings grew about 2.9-fold and purchase inquiries increased 88 percent.

The Model Y also led in total transaction volume, followed by Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5, the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai’s Porter EV.

The Model Y is also gaining ground as a family car on the used market, quickly closing the gap with the Kia Sorento, a popular combustion engine family vehicle, in purchase inquiries. Last year, the Sorento drew about 4.2 times as many inquiries as the Model Y. That gap narrowed to 1.6 times from January through October this year and to 1.3 times in October alone.

The trend suggests used EVs are drawing attention as primary family vehicles, not just second cars for select consumers.

Affordable small and midsize EVs also saw active trading. The number of people inquiring about the Kia EV3 rose about 2.9-fold from a year earlier, while completed Tesla Model 3 deals more than doubled.

Korean compact and subcompact EVs showed clear growth as well, with transactions for the Kia Niro EV and Ray EV each more than doubling from a year earlier.

“The number of consumers looking for used EVs at reasonable prices that reflect depreciation is rising sharply,” a Karrot spokesperson said. “EVs are moving beyond being second cars mainly for early adopters and settling in as a mainstream main-car option, including as family cars.”





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]