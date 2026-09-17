U.S. trade agency probes Samsung, Apple and Google

A Samsung Electronics logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken on Aug. 25, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

The International Trade Commission opened a patent investigation over audio technologies and could consider import and sales bans.

A U.S. federal trade agency said Wednesday it has instituted an investigation into Samsung Electronics, Apple and Google over alleged patent infringement involving electronic devices with certain audio technologies.

The U.S. International Trade Commission announced the investigation on its website, as a complaint was filed on behalf of BoomCloud 360, a California-based company, last month.

BoomCloud 360 claims that the tech giants' devices featuring certain audio technologies infringe certain claims of three patents asserted by the complainant.

The U.S.-based firm requested that the commission issue an order to ban the importation of the products in question and orders barring their sale and distribution in the United States.

Samsung, Apple and Google are to respond to the complaint no later than 20 days after receiving the notice of investigation.





Yonhap