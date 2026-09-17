U.S. trade agency probes Samsung, Apple and Google

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Science minister says Korea 'cannot afford to slow down' pace of AI development
Bae Kyung-hoon said the country must continue to push development forward, in contrast to calls by some U.S. AI executives to slow the industry's rate of advancement.
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Samsung chairman meets Japanese lawmakers
Samsung's executive chairman discussed AI-era semiconductors, future strategy and cooperation with Japan during an unscheduled luncheon.
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Inside the Korea-U.S. $200 billion investment package tug-of-war
Seoul delayed its U.S. investment package as disputes persist over a Texas power plant, a Westinghouse stake and Alaska liquefied natural gas.
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SK hynix weighs Ohio factory lease amid investment, production push from Washington
The Korean chipmaker, wary of further U.S. tariffs, is exploring options for setting up a production base in Ohio using Intel's facility, but it may have to balance domestic pressures as well.