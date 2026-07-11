U.S. takes over from Korea as chair of 'FORGE' critical minerals coalition

The United States has assumed the chairmanship of a coalition for cooperation in critical mineral supply chains following South Korea's "successful" term as its chair, the State Department announced in a media note Friday.

The U.S. undertook the chairmanship of the Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE), a coalition of like-minded nations working together to establish "secure, diversified and resilient" critical mineral supply chains, according to the department.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio launched FORGE during a ministerial meeting in Washington in February, amid U.S. efforts to step up cooperation with allies to strengthen and diversify supply chains for critical minerals, over which China has wielded formidable influence.

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"During its chairmanship, the United States will continue championing efforts to safeguard the national and economic security of the United States by working alongside FORGE partners to accelerate critical mineral projects that power our economy and underpin our security," the department said.

"The United States looks forward to a productive tenure as chair and remains committed to working with our partners to create secure supply chains of some of the key critical minerals," it added.

Previously, South Korea also chaired the Minerals Security Partnership, a precursor to FORGE.





Yonhap



