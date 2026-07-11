U.S. takes over from Korea as chair of 'FORGE' critical minerals coalition

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SK hynix sets foreign U.S. IPO record as $26.5 billion debut sharpens debate over AI chip boom
The Korean memory giant broke Alibaba’s foreign listing record, but sharply split analyst targets highlight uncertainty over how long AI-driven chip demand can sustain current valuations.
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Sk hynix surges 13 percent after blockbuster Nasdaq debut
The chipmaker’s U.S. listing raised $26.6 billion and highlighted strong investor demand for AI memory leaders.
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SK hynix ADRs surge 14 percent on Nasdaq debut
Korean chipmaker's record $26.5 billion listing opens to strong demand on Wall Street
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SK hynix ADRs set to open 17 percent above offering price on Nasdaq debut: Bloomberg
Korean chipmaker eyes additional U.S. investment and potential joint venture, following pressure from Lutnick to build domestic memory chip plants